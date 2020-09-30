Bhopal: Another water pipeline bursts, affects water supply in many areas

BHOPAL: After Kolar main pipeline burst on Sunday night, its branch line also broke in Shahpura on Tuesday night. The residents in Shahpura, Trilanga, Bharat Nagar, 12 number stop, a few areas of E-6, E-7 and E-8 of Arera colony did not receive water for three consecutive days.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation executive engineer Avinash Shrivastav said small pockets were affected. He said the damaged pipeline has been repaired. Shrivastav said 10 over head tanks are attached to it, and that is why not many residents were affected. Water supply will resume from Thursday, added Shrivastav.

BMC officials had to ply water tankers on Wednesday for a population of around 50,000. There was no water supply in these areas for two days. After pipeline burst on Tuesday night, no water supply was made on Wednesday. The residents had to struggle for water on the third day.

The dilapidated pipeline often burst causing trouble to residents. On Tuesday, when TATA Sons, the firm working to lay new pipeline was carrying out digging on road near Bansal hospital, the old pipeline burst.

The pipeline was set to be replaced earlier this year, but old pipeline is still in use due to BMC’s laidback approach. The project to replace old pipelines began in 2017 at a cost of Rs 138 crore. The pipeline in Shahpura is attached to 10 overhead tanks that supply water to the area.