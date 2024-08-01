Bhopal: Another Tiger Cub Succumbs To Wounds At Van Vihar National Park

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A day after the death of an injured tigress cub another female cub also succumbed to fatal injuries at Van Vihar National Park on Wednesday. With this, both the cubs, which were rescued from Midghat railway line of Sehore, died.

After autopsy, the carcass of cub was burnt in presence of senior officers of Van Vihar. Both the cubs had multiple fractures and serious injuries. They were unable to move the back portion of their body.

One cub was not taking meal since the date of the incident while another cub was taking tiny portions of meat.

On July 15, a speedy train had hit three cubs at Midghat railway line, killing one instantly and leaving two other cubs injured. Both injured cubs were rescued the next day of the incident.

The post-mortem of the deceased tiger cubs was conducted by Dr Atul Gupta, the park's wildlife veterinarian, Dr Rajat Kulkarni of Wildlife SOS and Dr Prashant Deshmukh of Wildlife Conservation Trust.

After the post-mortem, the carcass of the cub that died on Wednesday was cremated as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines at the Van Vihar National Park. The other tiger cub's body was cremated on Tuesday after following the same set of protocols.

Wailed all night

A forest official wishing anonymity said the second female cub felt lonely after the death of first cub and it wailed the entire night on Tuesday. The cub, which died on the incident day was male. The two female cubs were walking behind the male cub when the accident happened.

Officials to visit spot

After Midghat track incident, CCF Rajesh Khare had decided to write a letter to divisional railway manager to limit the speed of trains. Now, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Shubranjan Sen will visit the spot with other officials. After a detailed study, a recommendation will be made to the railway.