Bhopal: Another shocker for BJP; MLA Prahlad Lodhi to lose membership

BHOPAL: After defeat in Jhabua bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party has receiver another shock in the form of BJP MLA from Pavai, Prahlad Lodhi being awarded two years’ jail term on Thursday. It is certain that Lodhi would also lose his membership of the state assembly.

After Supreme Court verdict in Representation of the People Act, there is a provision of disqualifying an MLA if he is sentenced to two years or more in jail. As per this provision, the process of disqualification of Lodhi will begin in the assembly once the copy of the judgment is received.

With Lodhi being disqualified, BJP will be left with 107 members in the state assembly. Lodhi has been sentenced to two years in jail by a special court for assaulting a government servant.

According to section 8(4) of the said Act, a public representative could not be held disqualified in case of punishment of two years or more if appeal against the judgment is filed in the higher court. The Supreme Court had termed the section as unconstitutional.

According to Section 8(3) of the said Act, a public representative will be disqualified if he is sentenced for two years or more jail term and will not be able to contest elections for six years after completing his jail sentence. This provision would be applicable in Lodhi’s case.

With Lodhi losing his membership, there would be bypolls. Congress, after winning Jhabua bypolls, has 115 MLAs in its tally. The ruling Congress has the opportunity to ensure majority in the House. According to principal secretary, state assembly, AP Singh, lawful action would be taken according to the Representation of the People Act once the copy of the court judgment is received.