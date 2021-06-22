Bhopal: Another Love Jihad case? Now, TT Nagar MBA student goes missing

BHOPAL: An alleged ëlove jihadí case came to light in the TT Nagar area, where a 3rd year MBA student went missing on Monday evening. The police have registered a ëmissing personí case and started investigations.

The SHO, TT Nagar, Shailendra Sharma, said that the father of the missing girl has filed a complaint that his daughter had went to deposit the fees of her 3rd year MBA course on Monday. Till the evening, her mobile was working, but, after that, her phone was switched off. She also failed to go back home. The family resides at the Chakki Choraha of the TT Nagar area.

The girlís family members and activists of various organisations reached the police station on Tuesday and raised the issue of ëlove jihadí. The girlís mother has alleged that one of the boys of the same locality is also missing from his home and the family is quite sure that the boy has taken the girl with him.

The president of the Sanskriti Bachao Andolan, Chandra Shekhar Tiwari, alleged that the mobile phones of both the boy and the girl are switched off and both are missing, so it must be a case of ëlove jihadí.

Sources revealed that, earlier, the girl and the boy had filed an application under the Special Marriage Act as they were planning to marry. But, due to certain reasons, their marriage was not solemnised. Both the girl and the boy are adults and the police are looking into the case.