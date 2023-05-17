Bhopal: Annual income limit of SC students hiked

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In compliance with the announcement made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan some time back, the cabinet decided to increase the annual income limit of scheduled class (SC) students for scholarship from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh. The hike in annual income will help the scheduled class students in getting broad opportunities in education. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also instructed that a similar proposal should be made for ST students and the same should be tabled before the next cabinet takes oath.

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra, while briefing about the cabinet decision at Mantralaya, said that there was confusion that some kind of tax is being imposed on panchayats and on land mutation. The haze was cleared in the cabinet as the CM said that no such tax would be imposed on panchayats. He added that even if any order has been issued in this regard, it would be taken back.