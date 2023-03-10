Bhopal: Anjum Moudgil uses gun to shoot medals, brush strokes to colour her imagination

International shooter Anjum Moudgil |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): International shooter Anjum Moudgil colours her imagination with the same hand that she uses to hit the bull’s eye in the shooting range. Shooting is a game of “calm mind and focus" and who else can do that better than an artist.

From firing impactful shots in shooting ranges to helping athletes during Corona by selling her art works and providing those in need with shooting kits, Moudgil did everything that makes her a straight shooter. Free Press talked to Moudgil who is in Bhopal to take part in the preparatory camp for the upcoming International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023.

FP: How did your shooting career begin?

AM: My mother used to shoot, but she couldn’t continue due to some partialities that used to happen. But she introduced me to the sport. When I joined the NCC, the feeling of pulling a trigger and shooting bullets seemed fun to me.

FP: How's the shooting infrastructure in your home state, Punjab?

AM: I have been waiting for a decade to get a proper shooting range here so that I don’t have to travel anywhere else. Shooting ranges there are not in good shape; you can’t even conduct a national-level competition there. When Abhinav Bindra won the Olympic medal, we all thought that now the infrastructure would be improved, but nothing has been done yet.

FP: Is the Punjab government giving enough facilities to sportsmen?

AM: The government is working on the sports policy of the state. I haven’t gotten any promotion till now in the Punjab police, although according to my qualifications I should be promoted as a DSP. We do get cash prizes, and I’d say they are working on various things.

FP: Is shooting safe for girls as recently many wrestlers claimed sexual abuse?

AM: Shooting is a very safe place for women because it is an individual sport and physical contact in this game with anyone else is minimal. I haven’t heard of any cases of sexual abuse in shootings.

FP: What’s next on your list?

AM: I am focusing on the World Championships and Asian Games this year. I will give my best in every tournament. Eventually, I want to win the Olympic quota.

