Bhopal: Anjali wins gold in all 3 categories, creates history at All India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Championship

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradeshís tennis player Anjali Verma bagged gold medals in all three categories at All India Civil Services Lawn Tennis Championship being held in Chandigarh, said tennis academy on Monday.

The academy management said that this was the first time that a player from the state clinched gold in all three categories - single, doubles and mixed doubles - at the national championship.

Anjali won her third gold on Monday, partnering with Rohit Rawat. The duo defeated Maharashtra pair in the final match.

Anjali, who is posted as assistant grade-3 at Vallabh Bhawan, was feted with Vikram Award in 2013. She has won more than 25 medals, taking part in over 50 national championships.

Minister of sports Yashodhara Raje Scindia congratulated her and wished her luck for future endeavours.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 12:06 AM IST