e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

FBI identifies man killed after taking hostages at Texas synagogue as 44-year-old British national Malik Faisal AkramHarak Singh Rawat sacked as Uttarakhand minister, expelled from BJP
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:04 AM IST

Bhopal: Anganwadis suspended till January 31, food to be delivered at home

Other essential services provided in Anganwadi centers will remain unchanged, he added. All the district collectors have been asked to ensure compliance with the decision.
Staff Reporter
Representational picture |

Representational picture |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has suspended the main function Anganwadi centres till January 31 in view of increasing corona cases.

Director of Women and Child Development Ram Rao Bhonsle said children will be given ready-to-eat supplementary nutritional food instead of cooked food. Arrangements for nutritious food will be delivered to houses of beneficiaries as take-home ration.

Other essential services provided in Anganwadi centres will remain unchanged, he added. All the district collectors have been asked to ensure compliance of the decision.

The women and child development department had earlier asked district collectors to take decision about Anganwadis as per situation of corona in their districts. The ministry has now taken the decision and suspended Anganwadisí main activity.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: Conman posing as BHEL officer dupes engineer of Rs 6 lakh Bhopal: Conman posing as BHEL officer dupes engineer of Rs 6 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:04 AM IST
Advertisement