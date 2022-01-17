Bhopal: Anganwadis suspended till January 31, food to be delivered at home

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has suspended the main function Anganwadi centres till January 31 in view of increasing corona cases.

Director of Women and Child Development Ram Rao Bhonsle said children will be given ready-to-eat supplementary nutritional food instead of cooked food. Arrangements for nutritious food will be delivered to houses of beneficiaries as take-home ration.

Other essential services provided in Anganwadi centres will remain unchanged, he added. All the district collectors have been asked to ensure compliance of the decision.

The women and child development department had earlier asked district collectors to take decision about Anganwadis as per situation of corona in their districts. The ministry has now taken the decision and suspended Anganwadisí main activity.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Conman posing as BHEL officer dupes engineer of Rs 6 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:04 AM IST