Bhopal: Andhra Bank holds customer meet

BHOPAL: Andhra Bank organised a customer meet for its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and retail customers. Addressing the meet, zonal manager M Narendra Kumar said that the priority of the bank was to provide excellent services to their customers.

Assistant general manager, G Nageshwar Rao informed all the customers about the MSME and retail products. He requested the customers to feel free to share the daily problems they face in banking transactions, so that it can be resolved by the competent authority.

He also informed that the bank has invited suggestions from all the customers, so that the bank might give better services. Chief Manager Rakesh Ravi Rao and other staffers were also present at the meet.