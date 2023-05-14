Bhopal: Andhayug iconic play of 1953 staged

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An iconic play of 1953, Andhayug, depicting human capacity for moral action, reconciliation, and goodness, was staged at Bharat Bhavan on Saturday. Written by Dharmvir Bharati and directed by Ram Gopal Bajaj, the play was presented by Rangmandal of National School of Drama. Besides acting, set, costumes and colourful lights attracted the theatre buffs. The show which was staged after a long time in the city, was houseful. It was part of inaugural-day of a four-day Rang Mahima organised by Rangmandal, a theatre wing of Bharat Bhavan.

The play is set in the background of the last day of Mahabharata war. Longing for one last act of revenge Ashwatthama releases Brahmastra, which threatens to destroy the world. The moral centre of the play lies in Krishna. Despite his failure to ensure peace, it is his presence throughout the play, which reveals to us that the ethical and the just are always available to human beings even in worst of times.