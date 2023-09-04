Bhopal: Andha Yug Staged After 40 Years, Tickets Sold In 30 Minutes | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan was brimming with theatre buffs on Sunday evening. They were here to watch Dharamvir Bharati’s classic play, Andha Yug, which was staged after 40 years in Bhopal by a local theatre group.

The play was staged at Bharat Bhawan in 1983. The audience started streaming in at 6 pm. The ticket counter opened at 6.30 pm and all 460 tickets were sold out within 30 minutes.

The price of one ticket was Rs 100. Some of the audience who didn't get a seat watched the play either sitting on the floor or standing in the auditorium. People kept arriving till 8 pm.

Some of the audience also didn’t get an entry. “I got late so didn’t get an entry but I am not upset. In fact I’m feeling good to see such a crowd for a play after a long time,” theatre actor Mohan Dwivedi told Free Press.

Directed by Balendra Singh, the play Andha Yug is based on the ancient Sanskrit epic Mahabharata written by Ved Vyasa. The play begins on the eighteenth and last day of MahabharataWar, which devastated the kingdom of Kauravas, the feuding cousins of Pandavas, their capital, the once-magnificent Hastinapur, lay burning, in ruins, the battlefield of Kurukshetra was strewn with corpses and skies filled with vultures.

It was presented by 35 artistes including Saroj Sharma, Aseem Dubey, Ajay Srivastava, Arvind Bilgaiya, Milan Rawat, Nirmal Tiwari, Bharat Singh, Pankaj Chaubey, Mukesh Pachode. Most of them were from Bhopal.

The voices of Rishi Vyas and Shri Krishna were given by eminent theatre and film actors Govind Namdev and Rajeev Verma. Morris Lazarus composed music. Props were by Deepak Soni from Gwalior and costumes by Sonu Saha.