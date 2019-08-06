Bhopal: ‘Andaz-e-Kishore’ organised

BHOPAL: The audience clapped and cheered playback singer Manhar Udhas from Mumbai who presented ever-green songs of Kishore Kumar at the auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan on Monday evening.

It was part of the concert ‘Andaz-e-Kishore’ organised by Samrat Sangeet Sadhna Samiti, Bhopal.

The 76-years-old Bollywood playback singer has a seductive voice that easily attracts the audience. So the hall was packed with people. To top it off, the event was held on the 90th birth anniversary of Kishore Da.

Manhar’s choice of songs was quite appropriate to the occasion. He performed the songs like Hum tumhn chahte hain aise, Tere nam liya tujhe yad kiya, Pyar karne vale kabhi darte nahin hain, and patriotic songs like Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge ae watan tere liye.

Manhar, elder brother of singers Pankaj Udhas and Nirmal Udhas, was feted with ‘Kishore Samman-2019’ on the occasion.

Besides that, 12 singers of Samrat Sangeet Sadhna Samiti, Bhopal including Sunil Shukraware, Vinit Sharma, Sunil Shrivastava, Sharad Gaur, Vishal Joshi, Anmol Saxena, Puja Dixit, Milin Mishra, Ashish Samuel, Sunita Shrivastava, Trisha Singh and Puja Thakre also presented the populars of the legendary playback singer which delighted the audience.

Sanjeev Jha, accompanied them on lead guitar, Anil Ojha on drum, Rajkumar Saxena on dholak, Sanjay Shukraware on key-board, Anand Bhattacharya on tabla, Ved Prakash on octopad, Prakash Richhariya on base guitar.