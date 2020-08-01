Bhopal: AMPRI scientist Manoj Kumar Gupta awarded prestigious CSIR Young Scientist Award

Bhopal: Manoj Kumar Gupta, a scientist with the Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (AMPRI), Bhopal, has been selected for the prestigious CSIR Young Scientist Award in the Physical Sciences (including instrumentation)-2020.

He is selected for the award for his excellent work on developing the novel and innovative piezoelectric and turboelectric nanogenerator as new class of renewable energy devices that generate electricity from tiny mechanical vibration and development of electrical insulating sheet from industrial wastes such as fly ash, marble, stone waste and other particulates. In this regard Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has issued citation for his outstanding work. He is associated with the Advanced Construction Materials Division of CSIR-AMPRI, Bhopal.

Gupta said he owed his achievement to CSIR-AMPRI, Director Professor Avanish Kumar Srivastava and his colleagues. The award will be presented on the occasion of CSIR Foundation Day on September 26. The CSIR Young Scientist Award is given to those who are under 35 years for their excellent work and it carries a cash prize of Rs 50,000, research grant and a plaque.

Avanish Kumar Srivastava, Director, AMPRI, Bhopal said that the national award is a great honour for Gupta and also for the institute. On the behalf of the institute, Srivasatva has extended hearty congratulations to Gupta for this prestigious award.