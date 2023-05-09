Bhopal: Among 60 universities, students of 9 varsities of Madhya Pradesh qualify for Khelo India University Games

Madhya Pradesh's women’s’ hockey team has qualified for the Games but the men's team is yet to qualify |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 students from nine universities of Madhya Pradesh will take part in Khelo India University Games to be held in Uttar Pradesh from May 25. It is a national multi-disciplinary sporting event.

Despite the fact that Madhya Pradesh has roughly 60 universities, students from nine of them have qualified to compete in the national university games. They include 18 athletes from Bhopal’s Barkatullah University. Students from three city-based universities will be part of state contingent. Two of them are private entities.

The third edition of Khelo India University Games will see participation of 4,000 athletes from about 200 Indian universities. All athletes will be in Under-27 category and will vie for medals in 21 sports.

Madhya Pradesh's women’s’ hockey team has qualified for the Games but the men's team is yet to qualify. Among the nine universities, five are government-run state universities and four are private institutions.

The government universities whose students qualified for national university games are Barkatullah University, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Vikram University, Jiwaji University and Rani Durgavati Vishwavidyalaya.