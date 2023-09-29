 Bhopal: Amit Shah’s Trip Cancelled
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Amit Shah’s Trip Cancelled

Bhopal: Amit Shah’s Trip Cancelled

He was supposed to come to Bhopal to hold a meeting with the members of the party’s election core committee.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s trip to the state capital on Sunday has been cancelled.

He was supposed to come to Bhopal to hold a meeting with the members of the party’s election core committee.

Since the central election committee of the party is holding a meeting in Delhi in connection with the elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Shah may visit Bhopal after October 5.

Read Also
Bhopal: 12 Lose Money To Face Swap Video Call Frauds
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda