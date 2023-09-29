Bhopal: Amit Shah’s Trip Cancelled

Home Minister Amit Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s trip to the state capital on Sunday has been cancelled.

He was supposed to come to Bhopal to hold a meeting with the members of the party’s election core committee.

Since the central election committee of the party is holding a meeting in Delhi in connection with the elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, Shah may visit Bhopal after October 5.

