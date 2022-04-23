Bhopal: Amit Shah's road show amid heavy police presence

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home minister Amit Shah held a road show from Pranami Mandir to BJP officer on Link Road No 2 here on Friday. Heavy police force was deployed and roads were barricaded on both the sides. No one was allowed to enter the road till Amit Shah remained in BJP office.

Different communities - Kashmiri Pandits, Nepalese, Muslims, Jains - pitched tents on one side of Link Road no-2 to shower flower petals on Shah. Kashmiri Pandits welcomed Amit Shah for abolition of Article 370. Muslim women thanked him for ending instant triple talaq custom.

Amit Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in car in the road show. Both waved to crowds. State medical education Vishvas Sarang, BJP district president Sumit Pachori were also present.

Road show was followed by a bike rally of youths holding BJP flags. They raised slogans in favour of Shah and Chouhan. People were present in large numbers but were not allowed to join road show due to security reasons. Traffic was diverted during this period.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:17 AM IST