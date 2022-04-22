Bhopal: Amit Shah attends 48th All India Police Science Congress meet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended 48th All India Police Science Congress meet organised at Central Police Training Academy (CPTA), Bhopal on Friday.

Shah addressed the gathering on the occasion. He said that the police had to stay two steps ahead of the criminals and technology is very important for the same. The constable and head constable would also have to be techno friendly.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state home minister Narottam Mishra were also present on the occasion. CM Chouhan also addressed the gathering and praised the Madhya Pradesh Police.

Shah arrived at the state hanger, Bhopal at 10:30am. Shah will spend 8 hours here and he will attend three programs in a day.

After the end of the AIPSC meet, Shah will reach CM House, he will have lunch there and then proceed to participate in the forest produce collector's convention at Jamburi Maidan at 2:30 pm.

Shah will also lead a road show of two kilometres from link road number 2 to BJP office at 4.45 pm.

