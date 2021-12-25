Bhopal: Amendment in Chiran Act will promote wood industry, says Forest Minister Shah

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State forest minister Dr Vijay Shah said the state government has made an amendment in Section 4 of Madhya Pradesh Wood Chiran (Regulation) Act, 1984, which will help to establish wood-based industries in the state and provide self-employment opportunities to craftsmen.

He said after the amendment, wood-based commercial activities will increase due to which the government will get additional revenue from GST.

Besides, farmers will be encouraged to take up plantation, which in turn will increase their income. He said 30 percent of the state is forest land from which the state government receives income of Rs 800 crore and GST of Rs 160 crore. It provides employment to forest dwellers due to wood production related activities.

“After amendment in Section 4 of the Wood Regulation Act, it will no longer be necessary to obtain a licence for a circular saw machine with a diameter of less than 30 cm.”

“Small craftsmen will not need a licence from the forest department to use wood in finishing and fashioning. Industries using salvaged wood, cane, bamboo, plywood, veneer or imported wood will not require a licence. Processing plants will have to take licence after changes made in this Act,” Shah added.

