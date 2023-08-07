 Bhopal: Ambulance Kills College Peon
Bhopal: Ambulance Kills College Peon

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Ambulance | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohammad Arshad Khan (58), employed as a peon at Jawahar Lal Nehru PG College, was mowed down by an ambulance in Koh-e-fiza on Sunday noon, the police said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The body was sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered against errant ambulance driver.

article-image

