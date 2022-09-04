Bhopal: ‘Allopathy didn’t work, Ayurveda made people healthy in pandemic’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of State (independent charge) for AYUSH Ramkishore Kavre said that people realised the importance of Ayurveda during the corona pandemic. When allopathy did not work, Ayurveda helped people to recover from coronavirus.

Minister Kavre stated this while addressing the national seminar on protection of human health by use of medicinal plants at the Academy of Administration here on Saturday.

He said that tribal farmers were being encouraged to take up medicinal farming to make them prosperous. For this, Devarnya Yojana has been started. Farmers will also be trained under the scheme.

He said that one should know the use of medicinal plants to keep the body healthy.

“But there is a need for further improvement in the packaging of Ayurveda medicines. Packaging can be improved with technology,” Kavre said.

The officers and employees of AYUSH department have been directed to plant at least 15 varieties of medicinal plants in their residential premises.

Madhya Pradesh is fast emerging as an Ayurveda hub. The state has an abundance of medicinal plants and is rich in biodiversity. Madhya Pradesh has also made a special place in research of Ayurveda besides manufacturing and processing Ayurvedic medicines.

