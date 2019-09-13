Bhopal: Alleged lover killed minor girl using surgical blade

BHOPAL; A 16-year-old girl was killed by her alleged lover after she mounted pressure on him for marriage. The girl lived with her step father and had left home several times. Police teams from Shyamla hills and Gautam Nagar claimed to have solved the case.

The girl was last seen near the boat club where she was weeping. This was all the information police had. After that she went with one of her friends and then her body was found in Nariyalkheda on Wednesday.

According to ASP Zone 3 Manu Vyas, the identity of deceased was established as Bulbul, a resident of Pooja Colony in Karond area. She was allegedly in a relationship with the accused Abhishek Jaat, police said.

She was killed by her lover with a surgical blade which he purchased from a medical store.

On Tuesday afternoon she left home to meet Abhishek without informing family members. However when the girl didn’t return home till late evening her parents lodged a missing person complaint with Gautam Nagar police.

On Wednesday at around 2:30pm, police received information that body of an unidentified girl is floating in a pond in Nariyalkheda. Later her identity was established after her parents recognised her as their daughter.

Following this police registered a case of murder and started investigation and they received inputs that the girl was last seen with accused Abhishek on a Pulsar motorbike who was later arrested from Karond Chouraha based on tip-off from an informer.

When he was quizzed he broke down and confessed to his crime. He told police that on Tuesday he took the girl for outing in old city and later they went to Boat Club at night.

From here they went to Resham Kendra, Nariyalkheda around 11pm. After some time when the accused asked girl to leave for home, she expressed her unwillingness for the same and started crying stating that she wanted to marry him.

Even after repeated attempts when the accused couldn’t convince her, he asked girl to wait for him for a while and went to a medical shop, purchased a surgical blade and came back.

During conversation with girl, he distracted her attention from him and after suppressing her mouth, slit the victim’s neck with blade from backside and thrown her body into pond. After that he had fled the area.