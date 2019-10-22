Bhopal: Alleged letter of minister recommending allocation of vehicle goes viral

Bhopal: A letter allegedly attributed to forest minister Umang Singhar recommending allotment of vehicle, has gone viral on social media. The letter bears date of September 3.

Generally, the vehicles are not allotted to officials on the basis of minister recommendation. As per letter, minister has recommended the allotment of vehicle (MP-02-AV-5575) to advisor (finance) of forest department. Earlier the vehicle was allotted to SK Singh, IFS. After retirement of Singh on September 30, forest minister allegedly wanted to ensure allotment vehicle to advisor from October 1.