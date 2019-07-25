Bhopal: Allegations will continue; Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ex-Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on the remarks of Nath, said leveling of allegations is normal for Chief Minister. He asked him to have a big heart and not to get hurt.

Chouhan said no single party got majority in the state. Political instability has been there since Satyug and Tretayug. Chouhan said arrangements should be fool-proof and enjoy running the government. Chouhan said every Chief Minister has a way of working.

He used to go to tour hail-storm affected areas but now Chief Minister does not go. When Congress got more seats, he decided to immediately resign. Chouhan, on the issue of probe in hiring helicopter, said he is ready for any type of probe but everything should not be made an issue.