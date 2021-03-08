Bhopal: All-women team holds key to CM Chouhan’s security

BHOPAL: Women held the key to the security of the chief minister on International Women’s Day. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his wife, Sadhna Singh, were roaming around the city on Monday with women cops, ranging from S-I to DSP, throwing a ring around them. CSP, Kotwali, Bittu Sharma was security-in-charge of the cavalcade and, ranging from PSO to drivers, all were inspectors and sub-inspectors. Inspector Irshad Ali Khan, in-charge of the I/C CCTV, was driving the SUV of the chief minister. She was chosen as she has experience of driving heavy vehicles, such as Fortuner.

SHO, Ayodhya Nagar, Renu Murab was driving the pilot SUV of the cavalcade, while the other vehicles, too, were driven by women cops. She has earlier served as the PSO to former chief minister Uma Bharti. All the cops reached the chief minister’s house by 05.30 am and escorted Chouhan to Nehru Nagar, where he held talks with some labourers and then visited other areas. The sequence of the cavalcade was as usual with the pilot vehicle leading the others. Behind the pilot, the Escort 1 of E-1 was driven by sub-inspector Akansha Sharma. The chief minister’s SUV was behind these two vehicles. The E-2 was driven by S-I Rupa Mishra, which was followed by a spare vehicle. CSP Bittu Sharma said all the vehicles, except that of the chief minister, were carrying personal security officers (PSOs) of S-I and constable rank. Also, women cops from the SAF were part of the cavalcade carrying weapons. She said most of the cops were accustomed with VIP duty, but being part of an all-women cavalcade was a new thing for most of them.