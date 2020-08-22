Bhopal: All newcomers in the jail to undergo COVID test, initially to be kept in temporary jails

BHOPAL: State capital reported 187 COVID positive patients on Saturday taking its tally to 9,680 and tolls to 255.

According to officials, teams which have been pressed into services are trying hard to put situation under control as positive cases are being reported across the city irrespective of hotspots like Old Bhopal and New Bhopal.

In view of containing coronavirus, the Court issued an order on Saturday, mentioning that all the newcomers in the jail will have to undergo the COVID test. 14 temporary jails are prepared to keep the newcomers.

In a joint meeting of the health and jail department, headed by ACS health Mohammad Suleman and ACS of jail Rajesh Rajora, several decisions were taken.

In the last few weeks, ample cases were reported in the jails. The court gave instructions to the government to prevent jails from infections.

In the state 14 temporary jails are formed in which the accused will be kept before sending them to the main jail.

They will prior be kept in the temporary jail and their corona test will be conducted. All the prisoners will be tested with the RTPCR or by the antigen test.

Anyone showing COVID symptoms will be taken to the care center and those who are found asymptomatic will be sent to main jail. The detailed instructions have been sent to the jail administration, collector, SP, and health department in this regard.