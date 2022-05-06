Bhopal: All living beings are parts of same consciousness, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that all human beings were parts of the same consciousness. He said that the same consciousness exists in all animals, birds, animals, trees and plants. Various ideas were accepted in Sanatan Darshan like corporeal worshiper, formless worshiper, believer, atheist.

CM was addressing the function to mark birth anniversary of Adi Shankaracharya as Ekatma Parv at Minto Hall on Friday.

Chouhan said that if anything can give the message of eternal peace to humanity scorched in the fire of materialistic aspirations, it is Advaita Vedanta. In the end, CM Chouhan made everyone take a pledge for unity. Acharya Shankar Jayanti is celebrated every year.

Kerala Governor said, I am proud that I have come here from the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya. It is my privilege to have received an invitation from his Dikshabhoomi.

Mohammad further said, Vedanta philosophy is a universal philosophy, which is useful for mankind. Sanatan Darshana held that human beings are divine and manifestation of divinity should be there in our life.

ALSO READ Bhopal smart city in country's top 75 smart cities

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 06, 2022, 11:54 PM IST