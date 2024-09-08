 Bhopal: All India Poets’ Meet To Be Held; Hindi Awards To Be Presented On Sept 14
Bhopal: All India Poets’ Meet To Be Held; Hindi Awards To Be Presented On Sept 14

Updated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 11:50 PM IST
Suyash Dwivedi

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government will felicitate noted writers from the country and abroad for their service to Hindi at Anjani Auditorium in Ravindra Bhawan on September 14.

The awards will be given for 2022 and 2023 under Hindi Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh.  Rashtriya Suchana Prodygiki Samman 2022 will be given to Digital India Bhashini Sansthan, New Delhi, and Amkeshwar Mishra from Bhopal for 2023.

Hansa Deep from Toronto (Canada) and Anurag Sharma from Pennsylvania (USA) will receive Rashtriya Nirmal Verma Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively. Father Camille Bulcke Samman will go to Atila Kotlawal from Sri Lanka and Dagmar Markova from Czech Republic for 2022 and 2023 respectively. 

Rashtriya Gunakar Mule Samman for 2022 will be given to Krishna Kumar Mishra from Mumbai and to Devendra Mewari, New Delhi, for 2023. Damodar Khadse from Pune and Manmohan Sehgal from Patiala will be presented Rashtriya Hindi Seva Samman for 2022 and 2023 respectively. 

Besides, an All India Poets’ Meet will be held. Poets Hariom Panwar from Meerut, Rahul Awasthi from Bareilly, Ashish Anal from Lakhimpur Kheri, Anu Sapan from Bhopal, Sudeep Bhola from Jabalpur, Aman Akshar from Indore, Shweta Singh from Vadodara, Manu Vaishali from New Delhi, Shraddha Shaurya from Nagpur and Ramkishore Upadhyay from Gwalior will present their compositions.  

