Bhopal: All India Institutes of Medical Sciences stops treatment of non-Covid patients to reign in the pandemic

Keeping in view the worsening situation of corona pandemic, it has been decided to suspend routine OPD services for non-Covid patients and elective surgeries.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Task Force Committee constituted for management of Covid-19 at AIIMS, Bhopal, led by its director Professor Sarman Singh. The AIIMS, Bhopal, is a designated Covid hospital.

The Task Force Committee’s decision will help to channelise and utilise all available resources for the care of Covid patients. All doctors will work by rotation to increase the work force for care of corona patients.

The patients who are currently admitted will continue to receive medical and surgical care till they are discharged. No new non-Covid patients will be admitted.