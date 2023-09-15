Bhopal: All Cruise, Motor Boats Are Four-stroke, Says MPT

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) said that it would move the Supreme Court against the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) banning operations of cruise and motor boats in reservoirs.

The tourism corporation said that the cruise and motor boat being operated were of four strokes and so do not pollute the water bodies. On this ground, MPT is going to challenge NGT order in the Supreme Court, according to officials.

The MPT has five cruises being operated in various reservoirs of state including Upper Lake (Bhopal), Hanumantiya Tapu (Island in Khandwa district), Bergi dam (Jabalpur) and Tawa dam (Narmadapuram). Besides, motor boats are also operated on water bodies.

NGT, in its order, has restrained the authorities from ‘running Cruise Boats and any other boat operated with motors in Bhopal Lake (a Ramsar site) and other designated wetlands.”

NGT said in its direction that water bodies in Madhya Pradesh are for the benefit of the people and the state is under obligation to protect and maintain them so that the same are not polluted, damaged and no harm is caused to aquatic flora and fauna of these resources.

The restrictions “will not be applicable to non-motorised Boats/Cruises”, but if they “deploy any system creating noise etc., the relevant environmental statutes shall be followed.

All environmental norms followed

MPT water sports in-charge Commander Rajendra Nigam said, “We follow all environmental norms and safety measures during operations of boats and cruises. All our cruise and motor boats are four strokes. We are operating water sports with four stoke boats in the state. So, on this ground, we are going to challenge the NGT order in the Supreme Court. We have five cruises being operated in different water reservoirs. At this stage, we respect NGT order regarding cruise and motor boats but we will challenge in the Supreme Court as we have solid ground.”

