Bhopal: All accused of e-tender scam acquitted

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the six accused in e-tender scam has been acquitted by the court on Wednesday. Defence lawyer said that the prosecution failed to provide the charge against the accused.

The names of six accused who have been acquitted in want of evidence are: Nandkishore Brahme, Manohar MN, Sumit Golwalkar, Varun Chaturvedi, Manish Khare and Vinay Chaudhary.

Nandkishore Bramhe was the then OSD of Madhya Pradesh State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC). Vinay Chaudhary, Varun Chaturvedi and Sumit Golwalkar are directors of OSMO IT Solutions. Manish Khare is a renowned industrialist.

Speaking to Free Press, defence lawyer of Nandkishore Brahme, Prashant Harne said that the prosecution failed to prove the charge. Hence the court of special judge for Lokayukta and Prevention of Corruption Act, Sandeep Kumar Shrivastava acquitted all the accused.

Notably, the accused were booked under IPC sections 467, 420, 468, 471 and 120B. The accused were also booked under section 36 of the Excise Act.

When contacted, prosecution lawyer Ashish Tyagi told Free Press that the court of special judge Sandeep Kumar Shrivastava acquitted the six accused.

Notably, e-tender scam was one of the biggest scams of Madhya Pradesh and it had even gained political hues as opposition Congress used it as a tool to nail the BJP government. Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has investigated the entire scam. It is learnt that the charge sheet of the case run into thousands of pages. Defence lawyer of Nandkishore Brahme, Advocate Prashant Harne said that the charge sheet ran into 5500 pages.