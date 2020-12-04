Bhopal: Alha singer Sheelu Singh Rajput and her troupe narrate the yarn of ‘Bundigarh Ki Ladai’

BHOPAL: Alha singer Sheelu Singh Rajput and her troupe narrated the yarn of ‘Bundigarh Ki Ladai’ at the Tribal Museum on Friday evening.

It was part of the ongoing Gamak-3, organised by the directorate of culture.

Rajput who belongs to Raebareli had started taking training in Alha by late Lallu Vajpayee at the age of 15. She has performed in various festivals in the country. Sohanlal accompanied her on clarinet, Sarvesh Kumar on dholak, Pawan Kumar on Jheeka and Rajbahadur on Dandtaal.