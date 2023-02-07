Bhopal: ‘Alcoholic men main cause of depression in wives’

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As anti-alcohol drive gains momentum in the state, a startling revelation has surfaced. Alcoholism in male partners leads to depression and adversely affects mental health of their wives. These findings were noticed at a health check-up camp in Mandideep, industrial town, on Tuesday.

About 200 people including factory workers and their families members visited health check-up camp. Out of them, 17 people were found suffering from depression. About 15 of them were women and wives of factory workers who are alcoholic. The latter work in night shifts in factories.

At the health check-up camp, women told doctors about effect of alcohol addiction in their families.

Dr Vivek Yadav, head of psychiatric department, District Hospital, Raisen, said, “Alcoholism in men (factory workers) is main cause of depression in their wives. Alcoholism leads to disputes in families, which has an adverse effect on wives and children.”

If women suffer from depression, it affects children in families. Family dispute creates tension in families. Ultimately wives and children get affected due to alcohol addiction, Dr Yadav added.

