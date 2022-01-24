Bhopal: Alankaran Samaroh and All India Poets’ Meet to be held on R-Day eve

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Culture Department is going to organise ‘Alankaran Samaroh’ and 'All India Poets’ Meet at Ravindra Bhawan in the city on the eve of Republic Day.

BJP leader and poet Satyanarayan Sattan from Indore will be feted with Rashtriya Kavi Pradeep Samman for 2021.

Author Binay Rajaram from Bhopal and retired IAS officer Manoj Shrivastava (Bhopal) will be feted with ‘Rashtriya Kabir Samman’ for 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Shivkumar Tiwari (Jabalpur), Sachchidanand Joshi (New Delhi), Kailash Mandlekar (Harda) and Vijay Manohar Tiwari (Bhopal), Zakia Mashadi (Patna), Ali Ahmed Fatmi (Allahabad), will be feted with ‘Rashtriya Maithilisharan Gupt Samman’, ‘Rashtriya Sharad Joshi Samman’ and ‘Rashtriya Iqbal Samman’, for the year 20219 and 2020 respectively. Culture minister Usha Thakur will felicitate the poets and authors.

After the felicitation ceremony, All India Poets’ Meet will also be held. Poet padma shri Surendra Dubey (Raipur), Satyanarayan Satan (Indore), Suresh Awasthi (Kanpur), Vedvrat Vajpayee (Lucknow), Deepika Mahi (Jodhpur) and Rahul Awasthi (Bareilly) will take part in the meet.

Nanaji Deshmukh Samman on January 26

Besides,Nanaji Deshmukh Samman Alankaran Samaroh will be held at Ravindra Convention Centre in the city on January 26.Bhau Sahab Bhurkute Sewa Nyas, (Hoshangabad), Uttaranchal Utthan Parishad (Maneri), Aacharya Pradeep Kaushik (Jharkhand), Sampark Sanstha(Jhabua), Sopan Joshi (New Delhi), DrShankar Abhyankar,Narmada Sanstha (Khargone) and Gaumukhi Seva Dham, Korba have been selected for Nanaji Deshmukh Samman respectively.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:58 PM IST