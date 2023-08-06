Bhopal: Akhilesh, Jairam Target Government Over Death Of Cheetahs | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The death of cheetahs in Kuno has generated political heat. National president of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav has targeted the government for the incident.

Yadav tweeted on Thursday wanting to know the persons concerned responsible for the death of ninth cheetah. He also wanted to know about those who were considering cheetah project as the BP’s strength.

According to Yadav, it has globally tarnished India’s image and the countries from where the cheetahs were brought are discussing about it. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, too, targeted the government.

According to him, the international cheetah experts have denied that the death of cheetahs is a normal phenomenon. According to Ramesh, such things happen only when a person is praised setting aside scientific studies and efficiency.

The death of the ninth cheetah in Kuno has put up a question mark on the entire project. Similarly, disappearance another female cheetah, Nirva, has caused worry to the forest officials. There are many leopards in Kuno forest.

So, the forest officials said that there might have been a fight between the cheetah and leopards. After several cheetahs died, international experts were called, but they did not give any reports which indicate that the death of cheetahs is abnormal.

Now that nine cheetahs have died, there are discussions over sending them to Rajasthan. The Supreme Court has also advised the Central Government to mull over sending cheetahs there. On the other hand, the forest officials said a decision on the issue has to be taken by the Cheetah Task Force and not by them.