Bhopal: Airport flyover retaining wall poses threat to commuters

BHOPAL: The entire stretch of retaining wall of Airport flyover is clogged with seepage due to rainy water, this can cause a mishap if not repaired in time.

Traffic has been prohibited on the flyover, but danger for the commuters travelling on both sides of the roads persists. They fear that portion of retaining wall may collapse any time.

For now traffic police have been deployed to clear regular traffic. National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) will have to go with comprehensive plan for it as according to sources NHAI should not be selective in repairing the blocks.

Though Airport flyover has been totally blocked for traffic and repairing work has been taken on priority.

But any major repair work, as NHAI senior official clarified, will be post rainy season. The matter has not only raised concern among NHAI but also triggered panic in residents. Residents are skeptical that if blocks continue to fall, it may cause big accident. If this is case at initial stage, portion of bridge may collapse in the days to come.

The voice of the residents of 19 residential colonies, who have been demanding for the cut-passage in the middle of flyover at Data Colony, is getting shriller and they are pressing their demand that NHAI should make provision of cut in the flyover for residents convenient.

Vijay Wadhwani said, “Entire flyover construction is of poor quality. Any big mishap may happen. Today, only blocks are falling. Tomorrow, portion of bridge may collapse. NHAI should take notice immediately into matter. Entire stretch of retaining wall is now defective and if they are not repaired in time, they may also fall.”

Advocate Matin Qureshi said, “Blocks fell down in initial stage. Later, there is no guarantee if any portion of flyover may collapse. Resident’s life is at risk. NHAI should take it seriously; otherwise, any major mishap may occur. NHAI should not be selective and choosy in repairing the blocks. Residents are in panic. Commuters drive in tension.”

Anupam Agrawal said, “NHAI should plug the lapses in construction as just because of poor construction, blocks detached from retaining wall. Local regional officials should take it seriously. Secondly, demands of residential colonies should also be considered. Residents are demanding cut in flyover as they have to cover long distance on both side.”