Bhopal: Air Show Rehearsal Leads To Massive Traffic Snarl

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Commuters were stuck in a massive traffic jam on Thursday due to the final dress rehearsal for the air show to be held on September 30 to mark Air Force anniversary in Bhopal. Rehearsal of fighter planes was carried over Upper Lake where people gathered in large numbers leading to traffic snarl in the middle of the state capital.

Bumper traffic jams were witnessed at several locations. People were seen facing problems due to traffic pile up specially on various roads leading to Upper Lake like Kamla Park, VIP Road, Ret Ghat, New Market, Polytechnic Square, Professors Colony, road leading from Polytechnic to Raj Bhavan via Ravindra Bhavan, Banganga, Roshanpura Square, etc. Vehicles were parked on roads on these routes.

Even bikers could not negotiate traffic in heavy traffic jam. Entry of vehicles will be restricted at the Boat Club from September 28 to September 30. Common people will be able to watch the programme to be organised on September 30 from VIP Road.

Many visitors parked their vehicles on these roads in the city and watched the air show, as traffic snarls stretched for more than five kilometres along these roads. Spectators of the rehearsal of airshow, trouped along the road outside the venue. Traffic police had deputed personnel along the stretch to divert and manage traffic.

Bhopal traffic police issues advisory ahead of IAF Air Show

Ahead of the Air Show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF), slated to take place at the Boat Club on Saturday, the Bhopal traffic police have issued advisories for the ones expected to arrive there on the occasion. The traffic police have appealed to all pass-holders of the event to arrive there at least 2-and-a-half hours prior to the scheduled time of commencement of the show, to avoid mismanagement. They have advised all pass holders to avoid ensuring their presence on vehicles and come on foot there.

Traffic commute shall completely remain shut from 8 am to 2 pm on Depot Square, Rangmahal Talkies Square, Roshanpura Square, Banganga Square, Machlighar tri-junction, KN Pradhan tri-section and Gandhi Park Square. Commuters must pass through Roshanpura Square and steer towards the police control room, to get connected to Kali Mandir, Talaiyya, Bharat Talkies tri-section and Hamidia Road. Commute will be prohibited from Lalghati towards VIP Road, from Koh-e-fiza police station till Karbala and from Kilol Park to VIP Road.

Similarly, commute will also remain shut for tractors and trolleys from Lalghati Square to Old Secretariat and Royal Market. Commuters heading towards Indore will be able to pass through Polytechnic Square to get connected to Bhadbhada Square, Neelabad and Ratibad to reach their destination.

