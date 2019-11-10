Bhopal: Air quality in state capital is worse than neigbouring industrial township

BHOPAL: People in the State capital woke up in unhealthy quality of air on Sunday. Despite greenery and lakes, State capital recorded unhealthy and harmful Air Quality Index (AQI) of 220 as per data available on the Central Pollution Control Board's website. AQI is for measurement of Pollution level.

Maihar a religious place in Madhya Pradesh, had most healthy air quality on Sunday as far air pollution parameter is concerned. It recorded AQI of 39.

Surprisingly, Industrial township and cities like Mandideep and Satna have better quality of air with 171 AQ1 and 133 AQI respectively. Katni recorded worst quality of air with 245 AQ1 and Jabalpur recorded 237. Indore, Ujjain recorded moderate quality AQI with 158 and 168 AQ1. In all cases, data recorded at 8 am in the morning was noted.

The pollution in Indore, Mandideep, Satna can be considered ‘Moderate’, as per CPCB which means the air can cause breathing discomfort to people with asthma, lungs and heart diseases.

In summer, divisional commissioner Kalpna Shrivastava launched a massive campaign-Green Bhopal and Cool Bhopal- under which saplings were planted at mass level involving students of colleges and schools.

Numbers translate to quality of air as per the criteria set by the CPCB. When air quality is poor, it causes breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure, whereas very poor air can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.