Bhopal: Ailing Married Raped By Occult Practitioner For 8 Years

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A case has been registered against a man for raping a married woman for 8 years on the pretext of curing her through occult, the police said on Monday.

According to MP Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Arjaria, 35-year-old woman was ill for past 8 years. Her husband and mother-in-law took her to a man named Dileep Bundela in 2015.

Bundela, who claimed to be an occult practitioner, took the woman to a room in his house and allegedly raped her. After committing the act, he told woman to visit his house regularly to improve her health.

He also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. Following this, he outraged the survivor woman’s modesty on multiple occasions for eight years on the pretext of curing her.

A few days back when the woman fell ill again, her husband tried taking her to Bundela’s house. The woman, however, narrated her tale of woes to her husband, after which the duo approached MP Nagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

The accused fled on learning that a rape case had been registered against him. SHO Arjaria said efforts were underway to arrest him.