 Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Yellow cards have already been issued in AIIMS for attendants who are allowed to stay with patients in night.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:54 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, is set to install a hi-tech panic button system in women’s duty rooms, floors and blocks across the campus to ensure their safety.

Around 200 panic buttons will be installed. Yellow cards have already been issued in AIIMS for attendants who are allowed to stay with patients in night.

Read Also
MP: Two Villagers Die From Poisonous Gas In Well While Attempting To Retrieve Pump; Rescue Efforts...
article-image

AIIMS has compiled inputs and demands from doctors, residents, nurses, research scholars and paramedical staff on enhancing safety on this large campus where so many women doctors work night shifts and have to go from one department to another.

Among the issues pointed out were black spots on the campus, need for duty rooms for women staff in every area, need for more CCTV cameras in corridors and secluded areas, changing rooms for nursing staff, more security personnel, closure of thoroughfares and electronic cards.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Mumbai TISS Student Death: Post-Mortem Completed; Docs Yet To Reveal Cause Of Death, No Ragging Link Found
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Financial Feud-Led Murder Case Unveiled; Body Found, Key Suspects Identified
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered
Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Woman From Babulnath Road Duped Of ₹99,000 In Online Drugs-In-Parcel Scam; Case Registered

Dr KD Shukla, AIIMS public relation officer, said, “The surveillance security would be enhanced and the cameras would capture suspicious movements in corridors, outside duty rooms and washrooms. We have had a meeting with the civil engineering, electrical and security wings to check locks in all duty rooms and also ensuring better lighting. All hotspots of the hospitals are being identified. The AIIMS has already planned to have strict entry and exit rules.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed...

Krishna Janmashtami Celebrated With Fervor At Chief Minister's Residence; Chanderi To Be Developed...

NGOs Running Shelter Homes For Women, Kids Up In Arms Against Govt Move To Oust Them

NGOs Running Shelter Homes For Women, Kids Up In Arms Against Govt Move To Oust Them

Unified Pension Scheme Creates Rift Among MP Employee Unions; Some Call For Immediate...

Unified Pension Scheme Creates Rift Among MP Employee Unions; Some Call For Immediate...

MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted

MP: Govt Mulling Over IPS Cadre, Senior Officers To Be Shifted