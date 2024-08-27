Bhopal: AIIMS To Install Panic Button System To Ensure Women Safety

AIIMS Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the outrage over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College, Kolkata, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, is set to install a hi-tech panic button system in women’s duty rooms, floors and blocks across the campus to ensure their safety.

Around 200 panic buttons will be installed. Yellow cards have already been issued in AIIMS for attendants who are allowed to stay with patients in night.

AIIMS has compiled inputs and demands from doctors, residents, nurses, research scholars and paramedical staff on enhancing safety on this large campus where so many women doctors work night shifts and have to go from one department to another.

Among the issues pointed out were black spots on the campus, need for duty rooms for women staff in every area, need for more CCTV cameras in corridors and secluded areas, changing rooms for nursing staff, more security personnel, closure of thoroughfares and electronic cards.

Dr KD Shukla, AIIMS public relation officer, said, “The surveillance security would be enhanced and the cameras would capture suspicious movements in corridors, outside duty rooms and washrooms. We have had a meeting with the civil engineering, electrical and security wings to check locks in all duty rooms and also ensuring better lighting. All hotspots of the hospitals are being identified. The AIIMS has already planned to have strict entry and exit rules.”