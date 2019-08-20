Bhopal: AIIMS student files complaint with Anti-Ragging Cell

BHOPAL: AIIMS student lodged a complaint with Anti-Ragging Cell of AIIMS Bhopal, about ragging on Monday.

All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)’s anti-ragging cell said seniors have even not touched the junior(complainant). The cell will take up the matter on Tuesday.

Sources close to AIIMS said four students of MBBS part one lodged complaint against MBBS part-II students stating that they were bullied when they were returning after having lunch.

AIIMS administration called the students and has given strict warning and taken up the matter for discussion at Anti-ragging committee. Dr Rakesh Bharagava, member of AIIMS ragging committee, said, “We will discuss the matter with students on Tuesday on the complaint which we have received today.

Then after discussion, we will jump on any conclusion. Even senior have not touched the junior (complainant).” SHO Bagsewaia Shailendra Sharma said, “If AIIMS’s anti-ragging committee forwards the matter to police then a case will be registered.

Right now they are dealing with the matter at their level. So let them sort it out at AIIMS’s Anti-Ragging Committee level.”