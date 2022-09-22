Bhopal AIIMS runs Urology OPD four days a week

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS’ department of Urology runs Out Patient Services (OPD) 4 days a week --Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday and sees approximately 130-150 patients every day. AIIMS started Andrology, Female Urology, Uro-oncology and Stone Clinics. The department aims to start renal transplant and robotic surgery as soon as possible.

According to doctors, this service is being expanded to start sub-specialty clinics, which will specifically cater to patients of Andrology, Female Urology, Uro-oncology and Renal Calculi. The Department of Urology runs 2 Operating Theatres 5 days in a week on elective basis.

Apart from this, emergency services are provided round-the- clock. Advanced urological surgeries are regularly performed at AIIMS, Bhopal. In the field of uro-oncology, major surgeries such as radical cystectomy, radical prostatectomy, radical nephrectomy, adrenalectomy and radical lymph node dissections are performed on a regular basis. Most of these surgeries are performed by laparoscopic approach (key hole surgery).

In the field of renal stones, surgeries are performed using latest techniques that do not involve making a cut on the patient’s body. Similarly, most advanced surgeries in the field of female urology are performed at AIIMS, Bhopal. These surgeries include repair of urethral strictures, genital fistulas and incontinence. Apart from this andrological cases such as urethral strictures, peyronie’s disease, erectile dysfunction is also managed regularly.