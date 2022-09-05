Bhopal: AIIMS observes World Spinal Cord Injury Day

Bhopal: World Spinal Cord Injury Day was observd at AIIMS on Monday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS) observed World Spinal Cord Injury Day on Monday.

Professor Ajay Singh, Executive Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, lauded the efforts of PMR department in rehabilitation of patients with spinal injury.

He also advised to learn about advances in stem cell therapy in spinal injury, being carried out nationally and internationally.

While addressing the Wheelchair Rally, Dr Singh said that all had a right to accessibility and therefore wheelchair should not limit their mobility. “We should try to implement Prime Minister’s vision of Sugamya Bharat,” he added.

Dean, Prof (Dr) Rajesh Malik, Medical Superintendent, Prof (Dr) Manisha Shrivastava said similar events should be organised to create awareness about spinal cord injury and disabilities associated with it.

A patients’ education booklet was also released by the Director. Special guests Meena Yadav, Manvendra Yadav, Sumit Chaudhary, Dhanraj Rai, Harish Mehera shared their experience about spinal injury and role of rehabilitation.

A patients’ education programme was organised to sensitise patients and their family regarding complications associated with spinal cord injury where Dr SY Kothari expressed their views.