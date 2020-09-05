Bhopal: AIIMS male nurse raped 32-yr-old for 4 months

BHOPAL: A 32-year-old woman was raped by a male nurse of AIIMS hospital for over four months. The woman was admitted in February this year where she met the accused Banwarilal Meghwal.

Sub inspector Roopa Mishra said the accused had administered injections to the woman and exchanged his contact number with her when she was admitted in the hospital. Then they developed friendship and accused asked her to help him in searching a flat for him.

After they developed friendship, the accused shifted in the flat suggested by the woman. On April 9, he first raped her promising her that he will marry the victim. He repeated the act till August 17. When the woman mounted pressure on him to tie the knot, he refused and started avoiding her. He then switched off his mobile phone and went on a leave.

The woman then lodged a complaint with Bagsewania police who registered case against Meghwal for rape and launched a search for him.