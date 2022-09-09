Bhopal: AIIMS launches Early Childhood Caries clinic

Bhopal: Early Childhood Caries at AIIMS started on September 9 |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Department of Dentistry has started a special clinic on Early Childhood Caries (ECC), which will run every Friday afternoon from 12 noon to 2 pm and is a dedicated facility for children up to 6 years of age affected by rampant tooth decay in Bhopal and neighboring region.

The main reasons for ECC are bottle feeding using sweetened milk during sleep as well as the practice of lacing gum pacifiers with sugary syrups. Ignorance about fluoridated toothpastes is another reason for the steep rise seen in numbers of children developing ECC today.

Special clinic provides diet counselling to mothers along with preventive dentistry services to children. The special clinic was inaugurated by Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal, Professor Ajay Singh. HoD Dentistry, Prof Pankaj Goel, and Medical Superintendent, Dr Manisha Shrivastava were also present.

The event was marked by check-up of patients followed by distribution of healthy snacks and children’s toothpastes.