Bhopal AIIMS Introduces Country’s First Nurse-led Clinic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The country’s first nurse-led clinic was inaugurated on Thursday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal.

The first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the clinic is poised to revolutionise patient care and the nursing profession.

Prof Dr Ajai Singh, executive director of AIIMS Bhopal, inaugurated the clinic.

As part of the inauguration, a skill-based module and logbook were unveiled.

The specialised clinic, operational from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 10:30 am, will initially focus on three critical areas—Radiotherapy and Oncology, Neurosciences/Neurosurgery/Neurology, and Maternal and Child Health.

The clinic aims to redefine the role of nursing services, emphasising clinical excellence and compassionate care.

"The establishment of the nurse-led clinic is a pivotal moment for healthcare. It not only enhances the clinical training of nurses but also raises the overall standards of nursing, improves the clinical skills of nursing students, and places a special emphasis on compassionate care to augment patient satisfaction," Singh said.

Singh further emphasised the potential collaboration with the National Health Mission (NHM) and the state nursing schools. The goal is to create a platform for training and teaching the trainers, ultimately fostering the development of the finest nursing professionals in the country.