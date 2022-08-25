Bhopal: AIIMS holds seminar on joint and sports injuries

AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Radiodiagnosis at AIIMS Bhopal conducted a CME (continued medical education) Program on Musculoskeletal Imaging focusing on joint & sports injuries.

The lecture series was conducted by International faculty, Dr. Ankit Tondon of Singapore, who is Chairperson of the Musculoskeletal Society at Singapore and also the Chairperson of the Residency Teaching Program for the National Health Group, Singapore. Director AIIMS Bhopal, Professor (Dr.) Ajay Singh inaugurated the CME Programme.

Dr Singh congratulated the Department for organising lectures involving participation from multiple departments i.e. departments of Radiodiagnosis, Orthopaedics, PMR and General Medicine.

Interactive deliberations on small joint injuries, sports injuries and image guided interventions for various joints was held, which was largely attended by the faculty and Postgraduate students.

The Dean (Academics) and Professor and Head Radiodiagnosis Dr. Rajesh Malik, who was the organising chairperson, stated that more such teaching programs and clinical symposia would be conducted by the Department for sharpening the skills of the faculty and the Postgraduate students.