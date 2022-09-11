e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AIIMS director Dr Ajay Singh delivers lecture on osteomyelitis in Kanpur

Bhopal: AIIMS director Dr Ajay Singh delivers lecture on osteomyelitis in Kanpur

As President of Paediatric Orthopaedic Society of UP (POSUP), Dr Singh attended it as guest of honour.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 11, 2022, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Executive director, AIIMS, Bhopal Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh addressed the basic paediatric orthopaedics conference in Kanpur on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Executive director, AIIMS, Bhopal Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh addressed the basic paediatric orthopaedics conference in Kanpur on Sunday. As President of Paediatric Orthopaedic Society of UP (POSUP), Dr Singh attended it as guest of honour and delivered a lecture on acute osteomyelitis in children.

He expressed pleasure while interacting with King George Medical University residents & Paed Ortho Faculty. He commented, "Great Show. My teachers, seniors & all friends were so warm. Humbled. Congratulations to organisers. Looking forward for more such occasions"

Read Also
Jharkhand acid attack victim girl from Chatra airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for better medical treatment
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13...

MP: Thunderstorm, lightning to be witnessed in 31 districts; heavy rain alert sounded for 13...

Straight Drive: Transfer Order

Straight Drive: Transfer Order

25 MW solar plant set up in Singrauli district

25 MW solar plant set up in Singrauli district

Satna: Adverse road conditions, administration on sleep, say residents

Satna: Adverse road conditions, administration on sleep, say residents

Narmadapuram: Seminar on promotion of tourism in tribal areas held

Narmadapuram: Seminar on promotion of tourism in tribal areas held