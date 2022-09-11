Bhopal: AIIMS director Dr Ajay Singh delivers lecture on osteomyelitis in Kanpur

Executive director, AIIMS, Bhopal Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh addressed the basic paediatric orthopaedics conference in Kanpur on Sunday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Executive director, AIIMS, Bhopal Prof (Dr) Ajay Singh addressed the basic paediatric orthopaedics conference in Kanpur on Sunday. As President of Paediatric Orthopaedic Society of UP (POSUP), Dr Singh attended it as guest of honour and delivered a lecture on acute osteomyelitis in children.

He expressed pleasure while interacting with King George Medical University residents & Paed Ortho Faculty. He commented, "Great Show. My teachers, seniors & all friends were so warm. Humbled. Congratulations to organisers. Looking forward for more such occasions"

Read Also Jharkhand acid attack victim girl from Chatra airlifted to Delhi AIIMS for better medical treatment