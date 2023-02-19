Bhopal: AIIMS, Canara Bank adopt TB patients for six months to lend nutritional support

The step has been taken under TB Mitra Yojana, which is part of National TB Elimination Programme launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS Bhopal and Canara Bank adopted five tuberculosis patients each and took the responsibility of their nutritional requirement for six months. The step has been taken under TB Mitra Yojana, which is part of National TB Elimination Programme launched by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The scheme encourages people to become a TB Mitra. A TB Mitra can take care of TB patients and provide vocational training to patients or take responsibility of their nutrition for six months. Under the scheme, a programme was organised at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, recently.

Protein-rich nutrition kits were distributed to TB patients. The Union government provides Rs 500 per month to TB patients for a nutritional diet. But as the amount is not enough, the TB Mitra or Ni-kshay Mitra scheme was launched under which volunteers can sponsor a food basket worth Rs 700.

The basket includes cereals, 3 kg of millet, 1.5 kg of pulses, vegetable oil, groundnuts and milk. In addition, micronutrients like vitamins and mineral supplements can also be included.

