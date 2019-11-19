Bhopal: AIIMS Bhopal to be 1st govt facility in MP to offer Lineac for cancer patients

BHOPAL: The AIIMS Bhopal all set to become the first government facility in MP to offer linear accelerator- radiotherapy services for cancer patients beginning Wednesday.

The installation and regulatory requirements of Linear Accelarator (Lineac) have are completed and it will pave way for external radiotherapy treatment.

Soon internal radiation (brachytherapy) services also will be available in the hospital.

The cost of treatment will be as per the pattern of AIIMS New Delhi and for patients concerned it will be as per the packages of Ayushman Bharat Yojna.

The hospital hopes that patients of central India and beyond will be immensely benefitted with the introduction of this service and this will be helpful to correct the regional imbalance of cancer treatment facilities.

Radiotherapy is an integral component of cancer care and more than 60% of cancer patients would need radiation either for cure or palliation during the course of their cancer treatment. Central India has very high burden of tobacco related head and neck cancer and women’s cancer (breast and gynecological cancer) and approximately 50 to 60 patients who requires radiation treatment visit the hospital every month for different sites of cancer.

This number is expected to increase in near future. Institute is also in the process of establishing comprehensive cancer treatment centre and this will improve the cancer care services of the region.

The first patient will be taken to therapy at 11. AM in the presence of Director, AIIMS, Bhopal, on Wednesday.