Bhopal: AIIMS Bhopal begins Genome Sequencing, says Health commissioner

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The ëGenome Sequencingí, which reads the variants of Coronavirus, is now being conducted at the laboratory of All India Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhopal, said a government official.

AIIMS Bhopal has been selected for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) investigation in Madhya Pradesh. The health department has also sanctioned a budget to the medical institute for running the Genome Sequencing Laboratory.

Commissioner health Dr Sudam Khade said that with the commencement of Genome Sequencing Test at AIIMS Bhopal, it has become possible to obtain the report of ëWhole Genome Sequencingí (Source-Cov-2) in a time-bound manner and that too following all necessary corona protocols.

The reports of 197 samples collected in January and February from 25 districts of the state have been issued. The information on genome sequencing has also been entered by AIIMS on the IHIP portal and also on the International GISAID database.

He further said that now with the genome sequencing testing facility in the state, the expenditure on expensive reagents could be controlled.

Whole Genome Sequencing is used to study the behavior, genetic code, mutations, etc. of the virus in potentially new species of Source-Cov-2. With this, necessary action is taken to prevent the spread of new strains (alpha, delta, delta plus, omicron etc.) of Covid-19, Khade said.

In the past, samples were sent to the Regional Genome Sequencing Laboratory identified by the Government of India as there is no facility for genome sequencing testing in the state, he added.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 11:40 PM IST